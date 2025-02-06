FAST progress is being made on the new urgent treatment centre and fracture clinic at Derriford Hospital after recent confirmation of funding for its completion.
South West Devon MP Rebecca Smith, who has lobbied the Government for funding for the separate planned new A&E (or emergency care unit) at Derriford after doubt that it would go ahead when a funding review was announced last year, toured the site of the Dartmoor Building which is under construction.
She spoke to the construction team and hospital staff about progress on the new Dartmoor Building, which will house hospital services such as an urgent treatment centre (previously known as the minor injuries clinic) and the fracture clinic.
She said: “Derriford's new emergency care unit, which I fought hard to secure, is a huge win for Plymouth and the surrounding area.
“However, the Dartmoor Building is equally important to increase capacity at the back end of Derriford.
“The investment provided by the last government to fund this project will help relieve pressure on our emergency department, enabling emergency medicine specialists to focus on those patients who are seriously unwell.
“Despite all the dragging of their feet in Westminster, we are finally seeing progress being made locally. I will do all I can to drive investment into our local NHS and will monitor progress closely.”
The Dartmoor Building’s urgent treatment centre will be equipped to treat a range of minor injuries. This includes cuts, small burns or scalds, bites and stings, sprains and certain fractures, minor head injuries, infected wounds, and foreign bodies in eyes.
Rebecca tabled a petition to save the emergency care unit (or A&E project in the House of Commons and in mid-January the Health Secretary announced that Derriford Hospital would begin construction between 2025 and 2030.