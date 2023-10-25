DO you run a youth-led project in Callington and require funding?
Callington Town Council are inviting youth projects to apply for one of their new youth grants.
The council awards grants, at its discretion, to parish youth organisations which can demonstrate a clear need for financial support to benefit the youth of the Parish.
To apply for a youth grant visit the town council’s grant page which can be found at: https://callington-tc.gov.uk/council/policies-procedures/grant-applications/
Alternatively pop into the office at Callington Town Hall which is open Monday-Friday from 9am-2pm to collect a paper copy.