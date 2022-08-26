New games area on its way for Callington
Saturday 3rd September 2022 9:30 am
Share
(Unsplash )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Callington Town Council is aiming to install a new multi-use games area (MUGA).
The MUGA will hopefully be situated in the Launceston Road Recreation Ground at the bottom end of the park.
The council are currently submitting a funding bid to the Community Infrastructure Levy Fund to go towards the installation of the MUGA. The area is proposed to be approximately ‘24m long x 15m wide with square open sided goals and panels around the whole area’. The MUGA will provide a recreational area for activites such as football, basketball, netball, and other sporting activies.
The council will provide updates on the bid.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |