A FREE exercise class in Callington will give parents a chance to get moving whilst their children enjoy a free crèche.
The new, Stretch and Strengthen classes have been set up by Katie Stevenson after she struggled to attend traditional exercise classes due to being a single parent and classes often running in the evenings. Katie wants to give back and help other parents in the community who might be in the same position.
The classes will begin on Monday September 18 from 9.15-11am at St Mary’s Church in Callington and will feature yoga-inspired exercises.
Yoga-enthusiast Katie has been practising yoga for over 20 years and is also training to become a yoga instructor. She explained the exercises will incorporate both yoga and pilates to stretch and strengthen.
All ages and abilities are welcome to attend the classes which will be running weekly during term time.
Katie who works as a Pioneer Families Worker for Callington Cluster hopes that parents will be able to come along to exercise whilst their children are looked after by a safeguard trained and DBS checked crèche leader, meet new people, and also enjoy some free cake!
Katie said: ‘I’m hoping single parents can drop their older kids to school and come along.
‘I’m a single parent myself and I love doing exercise and yoga but I can’t attend evening classes, and speaking with families in my role as a family worker this is often an issue that comes up.
‘Also, the cost of classes has gone up. I used to do yoga classes but now some are nearly £10 and I can’t afford that.’
Katie is inviting parents to ‘come along and do something good for themselves, for free.’
Fully aware of the busy life of being a parent, the weekly classes won’t require booking, individuals will be able to just turn up and participate.
Individuals that aren’t parents are welcome too. For more information contact Katie at: [email protected]