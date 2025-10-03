Free screenings of a brand new film called ‘I Swear’ will be coming to the New Carlton cinema in Okehampton.
‘I Swear’ is new British drama – starring Robert Aramayo, Peter Mullan, Maxine Peake and Shirley Henderson – and is inspired by the remarkable true story of John Davison MBE, who grew from a misunderstood teenager in 1980s Britain to a leading voice for Tourette Syndrome awareness today.
Diagnosed at 15, John navigates troubled teenage years and the challenges of adulthood, finding inspiration in the kindness of others to discover his true purpose.
Cinemas in Plymouth, Kingsbridge and Barnstaple will also be showing ‘I Swear’.
Tickets are free and will be available via the Merlin Cinemas website from Friday, October 10.
