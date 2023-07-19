DEVON and Cornwall remain two of the safest places to live and visit in England and Wales according to new statistics.
The new crime figures were released last week by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
Devon and Cornwall have consistently been in the top three in recent years and the latest figures put Devon and Cornwall in first place, ahead of North Yorkshire and Wiltshire.
According to the figures, crime in Devon and Cornwall rose by 3.6 per cent, below the national average of 4.5 per cent.
Although some crime types, like shoplifting and bicycle theft, have shown significant increases, this is from a low base and the rates in Devon and Cornwall remain the second lowest in the country.
Alison Hernandez, Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, said: “My aim has always been to maintain our force area as having a low recorded crime rate by working with partners and communities across the force, connecting the public with policing through initiatives such as those that have increased officer numbers to record strength and reopened police station front desks.
“While I am delighted that there is less recorded crime here than in any other force in England and Wales there is still much to be done to bear down on the Police and Crime Plan priorities of tackling anti-social behaviour, violent crime, drugs, and improving road safety. We also need the public to be by our side so it is vital we secure their trust and confidence by making it easier to contact police and engage with them. I intend to reopen six more police enquiry offices this financial year and am working with our Chief Constable to improve police visibility in all our communities.”