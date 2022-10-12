New defib at Calstock Arts

The device has been registered on ‘The Circuit’; the national defibrillator network which connects it to the South West Ambulance Service so it can be accessed in an emergency. The defibrillator talks to the user and takes them through the procedure so a novice can use it. Moreover, a video from London Hearts will be published on the Calstock Arts website (www.calstockarts.org) that will guide the user on what to do.