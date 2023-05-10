A NEWLY-ELECTED Bere Ferrers ward borough councillor has vowed to put the people in her community first and clean up the environment as she celebrates her win.
Twenty-two-year old Isabel Saxby won one of two ward seats with a total of 757 votes in this year’s local elections, 279 votes ahead of fellow serving councillor Angela Blackman. She is also the peninsula’s first Labour borough councillor in 26 years.
Isabel said: ‘I stood as a candidate because I care deeply about people and our environment. Looking at the world and everything going on right now, I wanted to take action, make a difference and get involved with helping the people in our community — that’s what motivates me every day.’
Two weeks into her tenure, Isabel has already been hard at work in the community, joining a local litterpicking group on their rounds, liaising with the county council to fix pot holes and constructing a 100-day plan. Her long-term plan focuses on the environment, including introducing a sewage monitoring system, working with young people and boosting the local economy with more business units.
Isabel also heads up a social media marketing agency, chairs local charity Beregen (which works to regenerate the area) and is a second year business management student at the University of Plymouth.
Isabel has further commended her Conservative counterpart Cllr Blackman on her efforts during her time in office, including the creation of a new community fridge at Bere Alston Primary School and working with Great Western Railway in a bid to overcome cancellations to rail services on the Tamar Valley Line.
Isabel said: ‘I can’t wait to work with Angela, she’s an incredible woman who really cares about our community. I see the fact that we are from two different parties as a strength for those we serve as we can pool our different ideas together when addressing local issues.’