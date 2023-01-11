A BERE Ferrers ward borough councillor is striving to bring a new community fridge to the Bere peninsula as an additional resource to tackle food poverty.
Cllr Angela Blackman’s plans to bring a community fridge to Bere Alstonare well underway and she is hoping for it to be operational within the next two months.
Cllr Blackman said: ‘This will be funded for using my annual locality budget, of which I have £700 remaining. I’ve had the idea in place since November, having taken inspiration from the community fridge in Gunnislake and Drakewalls, and I’ve already started getting things off the ground. I ran the idea past Bere Alston Primary School, where the fridge is going to be located, and headteacher Mr Bemister and another staff member who I’m close with have both been absolutely fantastic so far.
‘We’re working together to deliver this. I’m now in the process of securing the fridge, arranging storage facilities, insurance and an electrician for installation and safety.’
Cllr Blackman has been committed to fighting food poverty since she took up the seat after winning a by-election in November 2021. In July of last year, she purchased a new freezer for the Bere peninsula foodbank, which is located at Hope Cottage (cafe) on Fore Street in Bere Alston, again with the help of her locality budget. The freezer allowed for more storage space, in turn helping more people who use the foodbank.
Cllr Blackman said: ‘Rural poverty and food poverty unfortunately still exist, and these are areas that have been ring-fenced by West Devon Borough Council as ones to address. I’m always in contact with the food bank and they’ve had an increase in demand with the cost of living crisis. Currently, 25% of pupils at the primary school receive free school meals and it’s clear that an extra resource will help people and be available to all those who need it.
‘As a chilled food resource, the fridge will be able to ensure the storage and provision of more fresh food such as fruit and vegetables. For now, it will be aimed at schoolchildren, but we’re looking at opening it up to those families who are not at the school — I’d really like to include everyone. As with our peninsula’s food bank, use of the community fridge will not be dependent on referrals. However, we will need volunteers so I’ll be calling for help closer to the time of opening.’
In addition to bringing another food resource to the peninsula, Cllr Blackman is also engaging regularly with housing association LiveWest to increase the provision and enhance the conditions of social housing in the area.