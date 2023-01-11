‘As a chilled food resource, the fridge will be able to ensure the storage and provision of more fresh food such as fruit and vegetables. For now, it will be aimed at schoolchildren, but we’re looking at opening it up to those families who are not at the school — I’d really like to include everyone. As with our peninsula’s food bank, use of the community fridge will not be dependent on referrals. However, we will need volunteers so I’ll be calling for help closer to the time of opening.’