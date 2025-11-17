A new community fridge and larder have opened at St James C of E Primary School in Okehampton to reduce food waste and combat food poverty.
The fridge and larder were set up by Dartmoor Multi Academy Trust (DMAT), which runs the primary school, with the support of the housing association, LiveWest, via its social value initiative. Building materials supplier, Jewson Partnership Solutions donated all necessary resources, and LiveWest tradespeople volunteered to construct the larder and install the fridge.
Simon Cohen, community connector for LiveWest, said: “We are so excited to have been involved in this project. This is a big school, in a growing area and St James School were very supportive with it.
“When we were approached to assist with the community fridge…we jumped at the chance to assist in this wonderful idea.”
The aim is to reduce the amount of good-quality food going to landfill and support families with limited food budgets, especially on the east side of the town which lacks nearby services or shops.
Melissa Trudgill, the community engagement lead for DMAT, initiated the scheme when she successfully applied for a grant to fund the fridge and accompanying signage and equipment.
She said: “It demonstrates Dartmoor Multi Academy Trust’s commitment not only to children and families in their schools but the whole community.
“This project will also be linked to the Green Box food project in Okehampton and receive surplus from this project. We are now looking for volunteers to help support this project going forward.”
The Green Box food project provides families with children at Okehampton Primary School with a weekly box of healthy food for just £2.50.
The fridge and larder will be open to the public during school hours. Anyone interested in joining the new community fridge team should contact Melissa on [email protected].
