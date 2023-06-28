The mural which has been commissioned by Callington Town Council with funding support from Arts Council England has been created by local artist Rosie Fierek.
The mural has six life size ceramic figures and each play a musical instrument, parading out of the town hall, a reference to Callington’s Mayfest procession, with Kit Hill on the other side containing over 1900 tiles made by local residents and schools. Rosie ran community workshops to oversee members of the community making the tiles with the theme ‘words associated with Callington’.
An opening ceremony is to be confirmed.