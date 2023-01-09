A NEW community cafe has open its doors in Gunnislake today.
Nadine Newman who has lived in the village for 42 years has opened Williamstown Community Cafe with the hopes that the premises will become a community hub and a place where people of all ages and backgrounds can feel welcome and listened to.
Nadine said: 'I want to bring the community back together and try to bring back a bit of the old Gunnislake.'
The cafe is on Commercial Street where the old coffee shop, The Koffi Lodge used to be situated which had to close in November last year after struggling to cope after covid and due to the current cost of living crisis.
Nadine is hoping that the new cafe will bring the community together and hopes to resume the previous groups that used to operate at The Koffi Lodge such as the local craft group and has plans to create new groups such as a baby and toddler group, a youth club and a 'meals on wheels' service.