New book at Parish Archive
Sunday 6th November 2022 9:00 am
Calstock Parish Archive, Cemetery Road, Albaston. (Tindle )
A NEW book has been published by Calstock Parish Archive about the history of Drakewalls, St Ann’s Chapel and Albaston.
The book titled ‘With a View not to be Surpassed’ has been written by Jill Lane, a Calstock resident and Chair of the local history group.
The book will feature many photographs provided by the Parish Archive, the British Newspaper Archive and trade directories and will provide an insight into the shops and businesses that were in the area in the 19th and early 20th century, putting them on record.
The book is available from Calstock Parish Archive.
