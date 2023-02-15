A TAMAR Valley village will feature in the new BBC series, Beyond Paradise as the first episode is set to hit our screens next week.
My Family actor, Kris Marshall who plays DI Humphrey Goodman and co-star Sally Bretton can be seen in Calstock in the Death in Paradise spin-off which airs on Friday February 24.
Filming took place around the village including around the quay and on Fore Street in October last year and during a filming break, the production team even popped into local ice cream shop, Valenti’s (Click here for full story).
The new episodes will lead on from the twelfth series of Death in Paradise.