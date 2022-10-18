A short break from filming to have an ice cream and a coffee
This comes following recent filming for The Great British Dig that happened near St Andrew’s Church.
My family actor, Kris Marshall was in Calstock last week alongside co-star Sally Bretton where filming was taking place around the village including around the quay and on Fore Street.
During a filming break, the production team popped into local ice cream shop, Valenti’s for some ice creams and coffees.
James Williams one of the owners of the family business was happy to serve the team.
James said: ‘They were all very polite and really happy to be working there.
When I spoke to Kris (Kris Marshall), he said Calstock was a very nice place and very pretty.
‘There were some local people on the crew too. One of the ladies who was an extra, her daughter worked for us in the summer. Also, the location manager was a local girl who went to Callington School. So she knew the area.
‘It was a little bit different to when we had Delicious filming here.
The Beyond Paradise team were a bit more in tune with the locals.
‘It wasn’t really an inconvenience either. ‘It’s always exciting seeing something happen in Calstock.
‘Also, it was very interesting seeing how they set things up. The funniest bit was there were people there as part of the team to clean up the duck poo so it looked good in the shot.’
James expressed that the filming will give Calstock the recognition it deserves as it is often a ‘forgotten’ part of Cornwall.
‘It’s a very pretty village and it doesn’t get much recognition outside of the local area. People don’t think of this part of Cornwall, said James.
‘I definitely think it’s a positive thing, especially as a business owner. Some people are nervous about attracting tourism into the village but exposure of this area of the Tamar Valley is good for us. We’ve all suffered over the last few years. Last year, after covid loads of people were in Cornwall but not in the Tamar Valley.
‘When the filming is shown, hopefully people will look at the show and think Calstock is a nice place to go on holiday.’
Whilst filming in Calstock, the team paid money for car park use and the parish council has stated that the money will be put back into Calstock.
