Damian’s allotment is a also a communal effort with his mum and aunt involved: ‘They both help me water and do other jobs and I ‘pay’ them in fruit and veg. The allotments is essentially a communal effort with everyone sharing tips and seeds and cuttings and seeds produce. Although I’m a working gardener, I’m not formally trained and don’t know everything. I’ve learned through experience and I pick up tips from the others in the same way. It’s all about helping each other make the most of the plots.’