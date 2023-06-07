KEEN gardeners have spoken of the value of working on a new community garden in Waklham to their mental health, physical health and to socialise.
The Walkhampton community allotments, which operate under the light hearted name of ‘Bloomin Idiots’, have attracted a waiting list already since rhey opened this year.
Damian Stacey, 24, who lives at Binkham Hill, near Yelverton, is a is a gardener locally and comes to the allotments to enjoy the space and then social aspect.
He said: ‘Despite being a gardener, I still find it a form of escapism coming to Walkhampton allotments and enjoying the open space and meeting people. I do have lots of people I know through my work or other ways, but it’s different coming down here to talk to people while digging and watering and generally tending our plots.
‘It’s more of a chilled out way of working and helps me destress from the day at work, even though it might look like a busman’s holiday, it’s not because I really enjoy it.’
Damian’s allotment is a also a communal effort with his mum and aunt involved: ‘They both help me water and do other jobs and I ‘pay’ them in fruit and veg. The allotments is essentially a communal effort with everyone sharing tips and seeds and cuttings and seeds produce. Although I’m a working gardener, I’m not formally trained and don’t know everything. I’ve learned through experience and I pick up tips from the others in the same way. It’s all about helping each other make the most of the plots.’
Hi great uncle Tom Hooper created the Garden House in Buckland Monachorum, and great grandfather James Levi Stacey was the Buckland Abbey gardener: ‘It’s a nice way to feel connected with the men of my past being here.’
The Walkhampton Community Allotments came about due to public demand and the energy and drive of Helen France who formed a committee, along with Damian, to create a constitution and design the plots and push for support from the Walkhampton Memorial Hall commit which looks after the land behind the hall and next to the football pitches where the allotmentrs are newly dug this year.The parish council has already helped with one grant. Helen’s husband used a digger to create plots digging and dug out a water supply channel for watering crops.
The gardeners are widely diverse group who tend their plots for various reasons, including looking after their mental health and reducing isolation by socialising.
Fund raising continues to buy and build a communal shed as planning rules mean individual sheds are banned. The gardeners need donations of parasols and chicken wire to protect from animals. Anyone able to support the allotments is asked to contact [email protected]