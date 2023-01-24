As part of Neighbourhood Policing Week this week officers will be in Bedford Square and the pannier market in Tavistock today between 10am and 12 noon to engage with residents and shops regarding issues that matter to them.
Please stop an officer and have a chat about any issues you have or any information you think they should be aware of.
Throughout this week police in West Devon will be highly visible and will be focusing on speeding, shoplifting, conducting patrols around the parks and town centres and visiting Men in Shed in Tavistock tomorrow. Over the weekend they will be focusing on the night time economy of Tavistock and Okehampton.