A CALLINGTON planning proposal has received some objections from neighbours over access and traffic concerns.
The planning application (PA23/01085) to Cornwall Council is for the erection of up to ten open market residential units and four affordable houses on land south Of Kensey, Haye Road in Callington.
There have been six objections to the planning proposal from concerned residents.
The main concerns over the proposal are traffic and access. Concerns were raised over the volume of traffic that the new site would cause, on an already busy road. The health centre was mentioned in the comments with concerned residents stating that there is already a high volume of traffic caused by people visiting the health centre and their parked cars, with one resident deeming it ‘an accident waiting to happen.’
Some of the comments also made reference to the junction from Liskeard Road to Haye Road saying that the junction is ‘dangerous’ and ‘restricted’ causing problems for both motorists and crossing pedestrians. Aside from the access and traffic concerns, environmental concerns were also raised. A concern was brought up over building on ‘agricultural’ land. ‘The land has always been used as agricultural land providing for the local community’, said one resident. ‘As a country, we are already struggling with providing enough agriculturally sourced foods to households.’
Callington Town Council agreed to recommend the application for approval subject to neighbour and highways consultation.
The planning proposal is awaiting decision. For more information visit: https://www.cornwall.gov.uk/planning-and-building-control/planning-applications/online-planning-register/.