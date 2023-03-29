Some of the comments also made reference to the junction from Liskeard Road to Haye Road saying that the junction is ‘dangerous’ and ‘restricted’ causing problems for both motorists and crossing pedestrians. Aside from the access and traffic concerns, environmental concerns were also raised. A concern was brought up over building on ‘agricultural’ land. ‘The land has always been used as agricultural land providing for the local community’, said one resident. ‘As a country, we are already struggling with providing enough agriculturally sourced foods to households.’