OFFICERS from Devon and Cornwall Police attended close to 4,000 noise complaints last year, a Freedom of Information (FOI) request has shown.
In 2024, officers were dispatched to residential properties 3,936 times in response to noise complaints, the FOI shows.
Last year’s figure represents a slight decrease on the year prior; 2023 saw 4,069 incidents.
The most common reason by a long stretch for a callout was rowdy and/or inconsiderate behaviour.
Nuisance noise is defined by Devon and Cornwall Police on its website as ‘any loud or persistent noise that causes you ongoing concern or affects your quality of life’.
Stonehouse, in Plymouth, saw the most callouts last year, with 97 recorded.