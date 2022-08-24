Ian said: ‘As a young trainee, it was normal practice to be appointed a ‘sea daddy’ to settle new joiners in and show them the ropes until qualified and then be let loose. Harry was my ‘sea dad’ and thank goodness for that. He was a rare breed being a genteel fellow on a Man of War and had time for absolutely everyone, and everyone had time for him, which I was able to benefit from during my formative period onboard.