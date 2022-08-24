Navy staff pay tribute to friendly shipmate
Tributes continue to pour in from colleagues after the death of a popular former road sweeper and inspiring Royal Navy shipmate.
Gareth Harries, who died suddenly at his Tavistock home two weeks ago aged 65, was a popular member of his ship’s company on board Royal Navy submarines until the late 1990s and well known and valued by the public as a street sweeper for FOSCA contracted to West Devon Borough Council, before retiring last year after 20 years due to ill health.
Former long-term co-worker at FOSCA John Northam said: ‘We all knew Gareth as Stavie and we’re all very sorry to hear about his passing.’
Another colleague Wayne Downham said: ‘I worked with Gareth for many years and he was a top bloke. Rest in peace my friend.’ Other ex council colleagues are Darren Webb who said: ‘I’m so sorry Gareth has passed on. What a nice bloke he was. He will be sadly missed,’ and Gary Fielder, who said: ‘So sorry to hear this. He was a top bloke’
Rob Marks, who supported Gareth as a customer with his car, said: ‘He was a lovely bloke and I was always very happy to serve him as a customer over the years. I’m so sorry to hear the bad news.’
Former shipmate Ian ‘Dog’ Harrington remembers Gareth (who was known as Harry in the navy) for being a great mentor when he joined the ship’s company of the submarine (or boat) HMS Courageous. Gareth the gave him a new navy ‘nickname’ as is traditional to distinguish between two people with smilar names. So he was dubbed ‘Harry the Dog’, throughout his Royal Navy.
Ian said: ‘As a young trainee, it was normal practice to be appointed a ‘sea daddy’ to settle new joiners in and show them the ropes until qualified and then be let loose. Harry was my ‘sea dad’ and thank goodness for that. He was a rare breed being a genteel fellow on a Man of War and had time for absolutely everyone, and everyone had time for him, which I was able to benefit from during my formative period onboard.
‘He became my mentor, coach, leader, comfort and friend and taught me every aspect of being a submariner and invested much of his valuable off-watch time in my, and others’, education; culminating in him sitting next to me when I detected my first ever Russian submarine.’
Ian said Gareth was a true traditionalist who guided sailors with his patience and wisdom: ‘He taught me the old ways as well as the new and relished pushing me forward in my development.
He embodied the term shipmate and I was only one of many he prepared for life at sea.’
Gareth’s wife Jasmin has planned his funeral on Thursday, September 8, at 11am in Tavistock Catholic Church on Callington Road, Tavistock.
