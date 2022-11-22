Jane Morrison is asking for photographs and other records from former members and from relatives to create an archive. She said: ‘Anyone who has ex Wrens’ information can also contact us. We’re trying to collect information on all the divisions that were Wrens before 1981 and on WW11 service. We are aware some of these ladies may be in nursing and care homes with no relatives now, so the staff may be able to discover this for us.’ Information can be sent to Mandy Powell on email [email protected]