Jo, normally a very calm person, wiped her eys and apologised for not having a thank you speech when she stood on stage in the school hall during the filming in front of staff and students: “I’m sorry I don’t have a speech. I’m normally so well prepared, but it’s all been a complete surprise getting this award. This is amazing. It’s all fantastic being here and hearing what everyone’s said. But honestly, I’m just doing my job. I have incredible students which makes my job easier and rewarding. This award is also recognises what a great job Callington College does. I can’t really cope with not beibng in control of events, but this award and today has been really special.”