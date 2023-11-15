A TEACHER who rewards her pupils with homemade fudge, macaroons and the promise of naming one of her cows after them, has been honoured with a national award.
Dr Jo Turner, chemistry and early careers teacher lead at Callington Community College, has been announced as the gold winner of the award for Teacher of the Year in a Secondary School in the 2023 Pearson National Teaching Awards.
She was thanked at an emotional surprise This is Your Life style ceremony in front of her colleagues, about 100 science students and her former students now at university, a week ago at the college.
The exciting news was broken to Jo in the middle of one of her science lessons via a video message from one of her heroes — chemist, cosmonaut and first Brit in space Helen Sharma when she was presented with the title trophy.
The presentation and thank you event was then recorded (with everyone involved under a strict news embargo) and televised on BBC’s The One Show on Monday night (November 20). The filming included her teaching and working on her farm (where she has a herd of cows). The film crew pretended to Dr Turner they were filming all the nominees for the award.
Jo has been recognised for her unwavering commitment to her students and the wider school community in Callington. She was nominated and selected as the gold winner from thousands of nominees based on her inspirational teaching, contributions to her school and community, and influence among colleagues.
Jo, normally a very calm person, wiped her eys and apologised for not having a thank you speech when she stood on stage in the school hall during the filming in front of staff and students: “I’m sorry I don’t have a speech. I’m normally so well prepared, but it’s all been a complete surprise getting this award. This is amazing. It’s all fantastic being here and hearing what everyone’s said. But honestly, I’m just doing my job. I have incredible students which makes my job easier and rewarding. This award is also recognises what a great job Callington College does. I can’t really cope with not beibng in control of events, but this award and today has been really special.”
Wendy Ainsworth, college principal, told the gathering: “We re here to celebrate Dr Turner’s achievement which reflects the huge ipact she has on every student and also early careers teachersd who she mentors. It is her passion in making students believe in themselves, so they can make the most of the life chances she is helping them take. Because of Dr Turner many students take up science A-levels and then go on to study science at university. She also freely gives of her time in order to support student and other colleagues.”