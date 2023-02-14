An eight-week schedule of work at Wortha Mill Bridge included masonry repairs, repointing, removing vegetation and root and the installation of anchors, tying together the spandrels (the sides of the bridge) and the arches in order to limit further fracturing and movement between them. The bridge crosses the disused Tavistock to Okehampton railway line, and the River Burn. A well-used footpath runs across the top of the bridge leading to Brent Tor.