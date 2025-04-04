AN EAGLE-EYED reader has helped shed light on an historical photograph.
We found the photograph in our files of an image of Tavistock’s Guildhall Square from the early 1900s.
After an appeal for help in finding out more about the view, Ann Keelan, of Tavistock, turned history researcher and found the postcard based on the photograph for sale online.
There is plenty to observe in what at first glance seems to be a fairly deserted town centre with a few people and horses and carts. Initial inspection the people on the left hand side appear to include a policeman with helmet, while behind him might be a couple chatting.
The low resolution of the tinted picture makes interpretation difficult. But Ann has tracked down the same scene on a postcard for sale online.
She said: “I was intrigued by your early 1900s photo of Guildhall Square and found the same picture used in an old American postcard on eBay. It is possible to zoom in on the detail to find that the ‘policeman’ is in fact a stout gentleman in a bowler hat, and the ‘woman’ of the chatting couple is actally a schoolboy in long shorts.
“The postcard dates from 1905, but that tells us only that the photograph is earlier. The Midlands Bank building is there, so it is 1895 or later.
“A horse-drawn carriage can be seen making its way up Drake Road, while at the end of West Street is a horseless carriage that looks very much like a Ford Quadricycle. Behind it the word GAZETTE. But the name of the pink painted shop is sadly not readable from the eBay listing. If you're interested enough to buy it, it’s still for sale – yours for US $150!”