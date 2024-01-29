Yvonne Sutton and Bill Murray, two of the children of Churchill’s last bodyguard Edmund Murray, moved to Devon in 1965 with their sister Aileen, when their parents purchased the Burton Hall Hotel, in North Tawton. It was six months after the state funeral of Sir Winston had taken place in London on a damp and dismal February day. Edmund had lost the man that he had closely guarded and tended for the past fifteen years, and he knew his days as a Metropolitan Police, Special Branch officer would soon be over.