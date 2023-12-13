Musical children from Horrabridge Primary School entranced villagers at their lunch club with a Christmas handbell and carol concert, writes Guy Boswell.
The 25 residents from the area joined in with the the choir as they sang familiar carols in Horrabridge Parish Hall on Thursday last week. The club, which is open all ages of people from the surrounding area, also listened spellbound to the tinkling and chiming of the talented team of handbell ringers from the school.
The bellringers have already received rapturous receptions from audiences at nursing homes and were spreading their festive charm to another appreciative crowd after being invited to entertain them. The charity Tavistock Area Support Services runs the lunch club in a bid to reduce social isolation among villagers and more remote settlements and give people somewhere to meet, socialise and enjoy homemade soup and sandwiches, hot drinks and biscuits. The concert came after the club had its Christmas roast lunch, kindly provided by the village’s London Inn – the hall kitchen is not equipped to make a roast.
Jennifer Packman, a club member, said: “The children were really good, they sang and played so beautifully. It made it so Christmassy for us. I think the bellringers especially very clever.”
Sue Chapman, club organiser, said: “We had a full house today because the children were coming and we had a lovely treat.” Pupil and bellringer Ethan, ten, said: “I enjoy playing to make people happy.”