The bellringers have already received rapturous receptions from audiences at nursing homes and were spreading their festive charm to another appreciative crowd after being invited to entertain them. The charity Tavistock Area Support Services runs the lunch club in a bid to reduce social isolation among villagers and more remote settlements and give people somewhere to meet, socialise and enjoy homemade soup and sandwiches, hot drinks and biscuits. The concert came after the club had its Christmas roast lunch, kindly provided by the village’s London Inn – the hall kitchen is not equipped to make a roast.