Mum thanks Tavistock for Run for Darcy success
THE MUM behind an astonishing charity event on Sunday which straddled two continents has thanked Tavistock residents for their part in making it a resounding success.
Debbie Hollinson wanted to raise money for mental health charity Papyrus following the death of her 17-year-old daughter Darcy, who took her own life just over a year ago.
Tavistock resident Debbie set a target of £10,000, but cash raised after the event in Tavistock’s Meadows looks like hitting around £14,000.
Meanwhile, she was running in an event in Canada to raise mental health awareness with a friend who helped her through the trauma of losing Darcy. The Tavistock run saw those taking part wearing something purple, her daughter’s favourite colour.
Debbie said: ‘Our family would like to say a huge, heartfelt thank you to our home town of Tavistock for the love and support that was so evident as you came together to honour and remember our beautiful Darcy on Sunday. Our family have only got this far with the support of our friends, colleagues and the community we live in and we are so grateful.’
