Mum thanks Tavistock for Run for Darcy success

The runners at Sunday’s event in the Meadows ( Tindle )

THE MUM behind an astonishing charity event on Sunday which straddled two continents has thanked Tavistock residents for their part in making it a resounding success.

Debbie Hollinson wanted to raise money for mental health charity Papyrus following the death of her 17-year-old daughter Darcy, who took her own life just over a year ago.

Tavistock resident Debbie set a target of £10,000, but cash raised after the event in Tavistock’s Meadows looks like hitting around £14,000.

Meanwhile, she was running in an event in Canada to raise mental health awareness with a friend who helped her through the trauma of losing Darcy. The Tavistock run saw those taking part wearing something purple, her daughter’s favourite colour.