Councillor Andrea Davis, Devon County Council Cabinet Member for Climate Change, Environment and Transport, said: “This is brilliant news for the people of Okehampton, and a boost to the regeneration of the town. The Dartmoor Line to Okehampton has been hugely successful with more than 250,000 passenger journeys in the first year. The development of the West Devon Transport Hub with an additional station will be another positive step for the local economy while reducing carbon emissions.”