SHERYLL Murray MP, welcomes the announcement that Callington Community College has been selected to receive funding from a £1.8 billion Government-funded programme that will revamp and rebuild the college.
The funding for Callington Community College which is part of the School Rebuilding Programme will help to deliver state of the art learning environments for pupils, such as new classrooms, science labs, sports halls, and dining halls.
The college has been chosen based on the condition of its buildings to enable improvements that will support a world-class learning environments for pupils. The new buildings will also be more energy efficient for future winter resilience, helping schools keep bills down.
Sheryll Murray MP said: 'The quality of facilities in schools can have a significant impact on a student’s learning and I have been working closely with the Conservative Government to secure investment in our schools to offer children the best opportunity to succeed.
'That is why I welcome the news that Callington Community College will benefit from the latest round of the School Rebuilding Programme, backed by £1.8 billion in 2022–34 to rebuild and refurbish 239 more schools across the country, including updating and modernising buildings by creating state of the art sports halls, music rooms, science labs, and dining areas.
'This investment will improve the experience of students across the country – helping them to learn, develop, and achieve their full potential.'
Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said: 'Education is a top priority for this Government. That is why, despite facing challenging economic circumstances, we are investing a record amount in our schools and colleges. Today’s announcement will transform hundreds of schools across the country and ensure they are fit for the future.
'The additional funding, alongside fantastic new facilities, will mean our brilliant teachers can get on with what they do best – and inspire the next generation.'
Work to rebuild the college will start immediately, creating jobs, apprenticeships, and training opportunities in Callington.