The owner of an award-winning hotel in Dartmoor has expressed his concerns over additional tax costs for the hospitality sector during a visit by MP Mel Stride.
Alex Horsall, the owner of Mill End Hotel, who won silver in the Devon Tourism Awards last year, invited the MP for Central Devon, Mel Stride, to his Chagford hotel to discuss the challenges facing the hospitality industry – including his concerns over proposed legislation and rising costs.
Alex warned that the upcoming changes to employers’ National Insurance contributions, announced by the Labour Chancellor in October, could lead to job cuts and reduced working hours for workers.
Following the visit, Mel Stride MP said: “It was great to meet Alex, but I was sorry to hear about the challenges facing Mill End Hotel and the wider hospitality sector, as a direct result of Labour’s anti-business Budget.
“From April 6, businesses will face an additional £900 in National Insurance costs per employee. For many small businesses, this will mean job cuts, wage freezes, reduced hours, higher prices, investment plans put on hold, and in some cases, businesses simply shutting down.
“As Shadow Chancellor and the MP for Central Devon, I will continue to raise these important issues in Parliament to ensure that businesses like Alex’s, which play such an important role in the local economy, receive the support they need to thrive in the face of mounting pressures.”
Mr Horsall said: “It was great to meet Mel and hear that he was very much on the same page with all the challenges facing the hospitality industry currently, and especially the imposing changes with the employment rights bill and technicalities within.”
Despite the challenges, Alex says he’s determined to continue providing guests with an exceptional experience.