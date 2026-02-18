Sir Mel Stride, Conservative MP for Central Devon and Shadow Chancellor, recently visited Exeter College to speak to A-level Economics students about the UK economic landscape and his responsibility of holding the Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves to account in Parliament.
During the visit, Mel toured the college and delivered a talk followed by a Q&A session, giving students studying economics the chance to hear directly from the Shadow Chancellor about economic policy, growth, and the challenges facing the UK economy.
Sir Mel said: “It was a pleasure to meet students studying A-level Economics and discuss the UK’s economic outlook with them. Their questions were insightful and it’s encouraging to see such strong interest in the economy and public policy.”
Robert Tomlinson, programme leader for economics, said: “We were delighted to welcome Sir Mel to Exeter College. His talk gave our A-level Economics students valuable real-world insight that will really enrich their studies and offered a valuable insight into how the economy sits at the forefront of our politicians’ focus.”
