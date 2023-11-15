TAVISTOCK town centre was transformed into a whirwind of energy last Saturday as Morris dancers gathered to entertain crowds with a colourful twirling and jingling demonstration of skill and athleticism.
Passing shoppers were transfixed by the creativity of the dances and the costumes and were moved enough to donate in excess of a collective £2,000 in appreciation of the spectacle (including a giant Pudsey Bear) which will go to the BBC Children In Need appeal.
Mark Tregaskis, event organiser from Dartmoor Border Morris, said: “The eighth Pudsey Day of Morris was anything but a damp squib, despite the weather being cold and damp. Sixteen Morris sides met in Bedford Square for a day of dance, hosted by Meavy-based Dartmoor Border Morris.
“Mr Pudsey Bear made a big impression on all the kids who came to visit, no matter what their ages. We had a very positive feedback from the audience, despite the cold and the threat of rain. People thought it was nice to see so much colour and music on a cold November day, while Pudsey Bear made everyone who met him glow with a warm heart.
“The kind people of Tavistock generously donated more than £2,000 to the BBC Children in Need appeal, which is fantastic news. We had a constant row of spectators stopping to watch just another dance, and thoroughly enjoy the music. The whole event was magical, and despite the fear of a year’s planning going down the drain because of the weather forecast, the day turned out to be one of the best.”
The Morris sides came locally and from afar. Tavistock-based Lodestone Border Morris, Cogs & Wheels ladies Morris with the Tinners from South Zeal along with Winkleigh Morris. Old Town Twelves came from Plymouth along with the Plymouth Maids. Grimspound Border, Black Bess from Newton Abbot, Exeter based Glory of the West with neighbours Otter Morris from Topsham. Enigma Morris from Taunton, Wreckers from Saltash, Catseye Morris, Boscastle Morris (who arrived in an old double-decker bus, courtesy of one of their members) plus Pensans Morris who travelled for two hours each way.
Dartmoor Border Morris thanked several businesses who helped stage the event for free: Dartmoor Brewery for free kegs, Bob`s East End Café for free hot drinks, Stannary Arms for hospitality and the staff of the pannier market hosting stage this event.
If anyone wants to know more about Dartmoor Border Morris, check out their website at www.dartmoorbordermorris.com or like there Facebook page.