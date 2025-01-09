Tavistock Young Farmers Club has had huge success with its post-Christmas collection of Christmas Trees.
Thanks to incredible support from the public and lots of hard work by members, the club collected over 170 trees from across a ten-mile radius of Tavistock, raising over £1,000 for the Devon Air Ambulance and club funds.
Club spokesperson Matt Tillier said: “This was a wonderful community effort, and we’re so grateful for everyone who contributed to making this fundraiser such a success.
“In addition to the funds raised, we’re proud to share that the trees were repurposed sustainably—donated to local goat farms, where they became a tasty treat for the goats!”
“Looking ahead, we’re also excited to announce our Annual Dung Sale, taking place on Saturday, March 1 2025. This popular event will be another opportunity to bring the community together for a good cause.”