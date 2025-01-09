Tavistock Young Farmers Club has had huge success with its post-Christmas collection of Christmas Trees.

Thanks to incredible support from the public and lots of hard work by members, the club collected over 170 trees from across a ten-mile radius of Tavistock, raising over £1,000 for the Devon Air Ambulance and club funds.

Club spokesperson Matt Tillier said: “This was a wonderful community effort, and we’re so grateful for everyone who contributed to making this fundraiser such a success.

“In addition to the funds raised, we’re proud to share that the trees were repurposed sustainably—donated to local goat farms, where they became a tasty treat for the goats!”

“Looking ahead, we’re also excited to announce our Annual Dung Sale, taking place on Saturday, March 1 2025. This popular event will be another opportunity to bring the community together for a good cause.”

Jordan Taylor, Izzy Cox and Henry Cox, with trees on the trailer (Tavistock Young Farmers)
Collecting a tree taller than them are Lily Kitson, Rhys Hughes and Stephanie Vellacott (Tavistock Young Farmers)
One of the goats with their present of Christmas trees (Tavistock Young Farmers)
Millie Logan and one of the goats benefiting from a gift of tasty Christmas trees (Tavistock Young Farmers)
Young farmers Josh Sleep, Tim Westcott and Harry Reddicliffe loading up the trees (Tavistock Young Farmers)

Tavistock Young Farmers' Club members Tim Westcott, Josh Sleep, Nicholas Hill and Harry Reddicliffe with one of the trees (Tavistock Young Farmers)
Jack Geake and Millie Logan collecting Tavistock Methodist Church's 14ft Christmas Tree (Tavistock Young Farmers)

Young farmers Aiden Weeks and Jack Cann collecting Christmas trees (Tavistock Young Farmers)