Farming alone was insufficient to make a living and Arthur worked as a postman with a round from Merrivale out to Headland Warren. Often Arthur was the only person from the outside world seen by those who lived in the isolated hamlets and farms. In days before the telephone found its way onto the moor, he carried messages and returned the next day with replies. For those who needed it, he bought milk and papers to deliver with the mail and, when farms had produce to sell, Arthur would take it and sell it to the local hotels on the farmers’ behalf. For thirty-seven years Arthur Smith was a lifeblood and friend to those who inhabited the bleakest places on the moor.