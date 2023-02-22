Those closest to Arthur Smith of Rundlestone were gratified to see such a large turnout of friends and notables at his funeral on February 7, with over 220 in attendance. The Reverend Geoffrey Fenton led a moving service and paid tribute to the life of one of Dartmoor’s best known characters. Eulogies were given by Dr Christopher Gardner-Thorpe and Nick Fell, and a poem written by Arthur’s great-niece Thea Chiarini was read. They spoke of a man whose life was inextricably linked with the people of the moor, and of the climate in which he lived.
Arthur was born into farming, and followed his parents and grandparents into keeping a smallholding at Rundlestone, initially keeping cows and a pig but eventually shifting to sheep. His house, which had been built as a ‘boundary cottage’ by the Duchy of Cornwall, is the highest dwelling on Dartmoor and the climate could be bleak. Arthur’s adventures in the blizzards of 1962/63 have been documented by Chris Chapman in the Dartmoor Magazine (issue 133) but bad weather was routine and Arthur would shrug it off, ‘Living up here, it’s a harsh climate but if you are born into it, it doesn’t bother you’.
Farming alone was insufficient to make a living and Arthur worked as a postman with a round from Merrivale out to Headland Warren. Often Arthur was the only person from the outside world seen by those who lived in the isolated hamlets and farms. In days before the telephone found its way onto the moor, he carried messages and returned the next day with replies. For those who needed it, he bought milk and papers to deliver with the mail and, when farms had produce to sell, Arthur would take it and sell it to the local hotels on the farmers’ behalf. For thirty-seven years Arthur Smith was a lifeblood and friend to those who inhabited the bleakest places on the moor.
Community was important to Arthur and his wife Eunice, and they were excellent neighbours. They continued Arthur’s mother’s tradition of ‘open house’ and were adept at welcoming new residents and bringing them into the fold. Boxing Days were a whirl of neighbours and friends calling in for their rolling turkey buffet. All remember their constant kindnesses with gratitude and love. Sadly, Eunice died in 2000.
Away from Dartmoor, Arthur was proud of his longstanding service with the Prison Board of Visitors, monitoring prisoner welfare and ensuring they were properly cared for. He was known for his conscientiousness and spent nineteen years visiting prisons and a further nine years overseeing the Escort and Custody Service. He and Eunice also travelled the world, including hair-raising adventures travelling across Siberia in the Soviet era. After Eunice’s death Arthur continued to travel with a group of friends. In later years he met Shirley Agness who remained his partner for the rest of his life and who survives him.
Arthur was laid to rest with Eunice, with pall bearers drawn from the farming community and local postmen. The moor smiled kindly on him one last time during the committal, with bright sunshine, a rare calm and much birdsong. The reception after was held at the Two Bridges Hotel, where Arthur was well known, and we are grateful for their generosity and professionalism in helping us give him a good and memorable send off. Dartmoor is an emptier place without Arthur, but his memory will endure in all who had the privilege to know him.
Words by Nigel Tigwell
Attendees:
Shirley Agness; Greta Doble; Valerie Rundle; Pauline Cole; Richard Rundle; Alan Cooper; Brenda Cooper; Dr Christopher Gardner-Thorpe; David Cole (pallbearer); Nick Fell (pallbearer); Leyland Branfield (pallbearer); John Rich (pallbearer); Mike White (pallbearer); Simon Stacey (pallbearer); Commander Nigel Tigwell; Professor Keith Barrett; Jean Barrett; Paul Phillips; Jimmy Crockford; Helen Gardner-Thorpe; Dr Kevin Shillington; Pip Shillington; Tim Emmerson; Susanna Emmerson (and representing Sir Anthony Holland); Sarah Howard (and representing the Two Bridges Hotel); Ted Sanders; Mark Renders; Chris Chapman; David Hatwell; David Davenport; June Davenport; Dave Fisher; Terri Fisher; Doreen Fell; Heather Tigwell (and representing Kit Tigwell and Pip Meller); Gerald Owen; Elizabeth Greeves; Tom Greeves; Simon Dell; Mia Scott; Patrick Scott; Peter Hocking (and representing the Hocking family); R Martin (and representing N Martin); Steve Abbott (and representing Royal Mail); Martin Grimmer; Barry Chappell (and representing Fred Vennin); Ron Edwards; Kathryn Lake-Bullen; Elfion Davies (and representing Mandy Bacon); Angela Radmore; Keith Radmore; Peter and Viv Dillon; Gill Branfield; Peter Bern; Paul Bassett; Karen Knighton; Joyce Stevens; Mrs G Edge-Downing; Norman Wheaton; Veronica Wheaton; Mr F Hocking; Mr P Hocking; Mrs S Sleep; Mrs & Mrs Jem Legh; Mrs D Vinnicombe; Caroline Vinnicombe; Brian Mead; Kathleen King; Gerald Martin; Mark Williams; Hazel Williams; Linda Glanville; Colin Glanville; Sue Callow (and representing the Rock Inn, Yelverton); Richard Callow; Ken Worth (and representing Kathleen Worth and Elizabeth Margetts); Mary Worth; Terry Pearce; June Pearce; Paul Knighton; Karen Knighton; Isabel Loremore; Jane Jordan; Chris Jordan; Sue Murphey; Sue Forbes; Michelle Lacey; Andrew Lacey; Mike Foster; Joan Foster; Faye Foster; Maureen Seabrook; Dorian Seabrook; Becky Seabrook; Annie Smerdon; Gerald Smerdon; Cynthia Squance (and representing Tim Squance); Sandra Dolan; Sam Cole; Ed Cole; Lou Cole; Tom Cole; Brian Lamb (and representing Angela Lamb); Karen Bennett; Michael Cole; June Dove; Ray Dove; Roy Cole; Cliff Palmer; Chris Plamer; Jeff Bond; Denise Bond; Jean Webb; Martin Webb; Kathy Alecks; Sally Shaw; Hannah Easterbrook; Joy Easterbrook; Melanie White; Lucy White; Mr & Mrs Bond; Caroline Foster; Kath Pengelly; Dave Pengelly; Dorothy Jones; Roger Whale; Pam Law; David Colton; Justine Colton (and representing Sandra Dodd); Julian Greatrex; Valerie Greatrex; Sarah Lewy; Mark Cole; Bill Radcliffe (and representing David Worth); Elaine McMahon; Heather Childs; Peggy Robinson; Joan Robinson; Richard Fennel; Kathy Fennell; Duncan Langton; Brenda Collewel; Yvonne Gueems; Ray Gueems; Hilary Osbourne; Sandra Cole; Harry Dawe (and representing Bill Eggins & Jean Eggins); Julia White; Carole Newton; Johnathon Mattys; Jayne Medland (and representing James, Ena & family); Debbie Jacknelle; Anna Easton; Gary Easton; Ian Carr; Nick Bennett; Trevor Williams; Angela Hoskin; James Langton (Plume / Spain); Steve Arrowsmith-Brown; Tess Arrowsmith-Brown (and representing Sue Martin & Frank Martin); Joy Easterbrook and family; Jim Eggins and family (and representing the Walkhampton Commoners Association); Marie Mayor; Rachel Arrowsmith-Brown; Catherine Fildes; Heather Stanley; Ann Gregg; Peterson Cheung; Sharon Matthews; Sue Wilson; Dennis Sharland; David Williams; Paula Williams; Derek Collins; Kevin Bateman (and representing Bateman Hosegood); John Moore; Doug Pidgeon; Jane Scupps (and representing J Weeks); Kate Butterworth; Helen Morgrave; Harry Forbes; Neil Cole; “Members of the Princetown History Club”; “Ladies of the Women’s’ Institute”. Formal apologies were received from: Helen Doble; Thea Chiarini; Tom Stratton (and representing the Duchy of Cornwall); Jaqueline King (and representing Goodman King).