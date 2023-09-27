RAIL passengers in Devon are being warned of disruption over further strike action this weekend.
ASLEF union members have announced more industrial action which will affect services on Great Western Railway routes.
As a result of the strikes on Saturday September 30 and Wednesday October 4, there will be a ‘significantly’ reduced and revised timetable operating across several train operators including Great Western Railway.
Most parts of the GWR network will have no service at all.
A spokesman said: ‘Trains will be much busier than previous strike days and customers may wish to travel on other days if they can.
‘Tickets for strike days will also be valid for travel on alternative days on GWR services, as per below Tickets for Saturday 30 September can be used the day before or up to and including Tuesday 3 October.
Tickets for Wednesday 4 October can be used the day before or up to and including Friday 6 October
‘If you do need to travel where trains are running, please check before you travel.
‘Other train operators are also affected by this action, so onward travel could also be affected.’
During action short of a strike and the days after strikes, services could also be affected by a limited number of short-notice cancellations and alterations.
In addition, there could be further disruption on Friday 29 September and between Monday 2 and Friday 6 October due to industrial action short of a strike by Aslef.
This action short of strike is likely to cause some short-notice alterations or cancellations.