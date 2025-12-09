More flu patients were being treated by the Royal Devon University Healthcare Trust at the end of November than the same time last year, new figures show.
Flu season has started earlier this year as the NHS braces itself for an "unprecedent wave" of infections.
The first NHS winter situation reports for this year shows an average of 12 flu patients were being treated by the Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust each day in the week to November 30, with one in critical care.
It was up from three flu patients treated by the trust the same time last year.
Across England, an average of 1,717 flu patients were in hospital beds in the last week of November, including 69 in critical care.
This is 56% higher than the equivalent numbers for the same week in 2024, when the total was 1,098 with 39 in critical care. It was also well above the levels seen at the same time in 2023 and 2022.
This year's flu season started earlier than usual and is yet to reach a peak, meaning pressure on hospitals is likely to grow in the run-up to Christmas.
Professor Julian Redhead, NHS national medical director for urgent and emergency care, said flu cases are now "incredibly high" and the latest figures "confirm our deepest concerns: the health service is bracing for an unprecedented flu wave this winter".
He added: "The NHS has prepared earlier for winter than ever before, but despite that we know that ballooning flu cases coinciding with strikes may stretch our staff close to breaking point in the coming weeks.
"With just a couple of weeks left to ensure maximum immunity from flu for Christmas Day, I urge anyone eligible to come forward to get their jab."
Rory Deighton, acute director at the NHS Confederation, which represents NHS organisations, said: "It is clear that the flu season has hit much earlier and much harder than in previous years, piling pressure onto NHS services which have already had one of their busiest summers ever.
He added it is "deeply worrying" the NHS will have to mitigate the disruption of further strikes as pressure on services worsens.
Resident doctors in England are due to go on strike for five days from 7am on December 17 until 7am on December 22, as they continue their fight with the Government over training and pay.
Sarah Woolnough, chief executive of The King's Fund health think tank, said the data "confirms the NHS is entering the most challenging period of the year".
She added: "Rising flu waves and industrial action are all adding strain to a system which is already struggling to deliver timely care for patients.
"The flu season started unusually early this year and is yet to peak, so it is too soon to know how long this surge will be sustained for."