A station spokesman said: “Lace up your running shoes and get ready to conquer the rugged trails on the Fire Fighters Charity Trail Run here on Dartmoor. This event promises an unforgettable experience for all fitness levels and we very much hope we see some of you back from last year! Whether you’re a seasoned runner or just starting out, this trail run is perfect for you. Explore the stunning scenery of Princetown as you sprint, jog, or walk your way through the course. Don’t worry, there will be plenty of firefighters cheering you on along the way. By participating in this event, you’ll not only challenge yourself but also support a great cause. The Fire Fighters Charity provides vital assistance to firefighters and their families in times of need. So, gather your friends, family, and running buddies, and let’s make a difference together.”