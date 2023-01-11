The Calstock Community Cafe organised by community group, Calstock Cake will be putting on the monthly events which will include affordable refreshments, craft activities, talks on local/useful topics and a chance for the community to get together and try something new.
This month the Community Cafe will take place in Calstock Village Hall on Sunday January 22 from 11am until 3pm. This is the first of the monthly events and will include: a spinning demo, wetlands talk with a potential walk around the wetlands, games, making finger puppets and clothes repair. The craft activities will be free and there will be affordable refreshments, cakes and light lunches available.
The Calstock Cake group that was set up several years ago and is run by volunteers, previously organised community days which included activities for the locals, however these have been on hold for a while and now the group wish to try something new.
Nellie Minnema, Calstock Cake member said: ‘I think lockdown has made a lot of people quite lonely and isolated.
‘We thought maybe we should try doing something again. It’s going to be the first trial, but we’ll see what it might be.’
Nellie emphasised that the group wish to provide a space where people can come along and share ideas without any pressure.
Nellie said: ‘We need a bit more joy and happiness, we need to connect a bit more. We can hopefully bring people to the hall to have a good time together. It’s a communal space where people can have a cup of tea and a place where there are activities that people can do if they want so they can feel at ease to go there on their own and get involved with something.’