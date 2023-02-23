According to Cornwall Council’s most recent timetable, on both dates the library van will be at Gunnislake car park from 2.05-2.25pm, Calstock Quay from 2.35-2.55pm and Lower Metherell from 3.35-3.55pm.
The mobile library provides a library service to rural areas in the county where there is no static or micro library. When parked, users can board the library and browse stock.
You can also reserve books by browsing the online library catalogue at: https://prism.librarymanagementcloud.co.uk/cornwall/