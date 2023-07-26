A LOCAL mining project is reapplying for grant funding in a bid to bring hundreds of jobs to Cornwall after its previously resubmitted application was rejected.
Cornwall Resources Limited (CRL) applied for grant funding from the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Council Shared Prosperity Fund for the Redmoor project in Kelly Bray.
The project hopes to make use of Cornwall’s mineral resources whilst bringing 200 jobs to East Cornwall.
CRL applied for significant funding from the Shared Prosperity Fund which the business would have provided match funding towards.
This bid was rejected last month and CRL are reapplying for a reduced amount with an updated project plan, and addressing comments raised by the Council, with the hope of securing funding to get the project up and running to commence drilling for tin, copper and tungsten and bring employment to the area.
Dennis Rowland, project manager at CRL said: ‘We originally applied for a pot of funding to advance the project following quite positive support for that type of application. Our applications were turned down.The main issues were the size of the grant versus the proportion of match funding, balanced against the metrics the Council must deliver.
‘A significant amount of work has gone into the application, including the full planning permission which we have got. We also had positive support from the local council and surrounding MPs, and positive feedback from those who we were applying to. So it’s disappointing when we’ve put that much work in, but understandable that there are things we need to address.’
Dennis explained that the team are working hard to complete the new application which will be submitted tomorrow (August 4) and will continue to prepare for the commencement of drilling.
‘We’re pretty busy, we’re planning as if the money is signed off,’ he said. ‘We’re doing all the pre-prep so that we are in place to start work and be able to deliver the project. We will continue to do the work on the project that puts us in a position to either secure this funding or other funding.
‘We will now be applying for a reduced amount from the Shared Prosperity Fund, with a higher level of match funding. We’re trying our hardest to create a project that is going to get the best support and have the best outputs for ourselves and people in the area and move us closer to developing a project that will bring jobs here. But we can only do so much, it’s not our decision.’
If funding is secured it is hoped that work could start early next year and that the Redmoor Project would be delivered within 14/15 months.
The project would deliver jobs in the mine and the supply chain which would be a significant boost to the local economy and that of the surrounding areas.
Dennis wishes to see East Cornwall have access to funding.
‘There is clear evidence that EU funding didn’t come to East Cornwall in the past and it is hoped that now that the money is controlled more locally that more money comes into East Cornwall. There is a need to see funding come here.’