Milton Combe villagers help Ukraine hospital

‘Most of us are from Milton Combe, there’s myself and one of the paediatricians, a retired research fellow, myself and my colleague,’ she said. ‘We collected aid and a van was very kindly donated by a local company and we drove out and took humanitarian aid which was full of equipment donated by the local community. We have a little village hall in Milton Combe and we went to them and said can you fundraise for us? It is really a tiny village but we managed to raise £1,500.’