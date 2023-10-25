From his home overlooking Milton Combe, Tom explained: “I was asked by this girl who was the same age as me, about seven, to be her partner to go to a dance session. The rule was that you had to have a partner in order to take part. I wasn’t interested in dancing, I liked football like any youngster and really didn’t want to. However, I was persuaded to after her first choice boy turned her down. So, my interest in dance began, by being a second choice partner. I even remember her name, she was Kasia. Luckily I really got hooked. The style of ballroom and Latin American appealed to me as a football lover because it has structure and rules and rhythm. Because of this I could see my progression and I improved fast. So, Kasia did me a favour by me being her second choice. Young lads all need affirmation that they are doing well when growing up. So, football’s loss was dancing’s gain. We went to three dance sessions a week which was very intense and there was no room for football. Dancing and only school homework was my life.”