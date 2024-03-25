Mel Priston, Chair of Saltash-based TTAG, who are campaigning for a toll-free Tamar was delighted that all councillors in attendance were in favour of the abolition of tolls. “The passion shown by the councillors in supporting the motion was clear to see, and it is a large step in the right direction with many referencing the inequity in infrastructure funding for the Southwest compared to other regions of the UK. TTAG is pleased to be included in the forthcoming stakeholder discussions to take this forward.”