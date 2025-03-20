The guinea pigs at Tavistock Community Primary School – Oreo, Marshmallow, Nibbles and Pablo – have a brand new hutch thanks to the talented woodworkers at Tavistock Men in Sheds.
The four guinea pigs, which help the children relax, had outgrown their previous hutch, PTFA chairperson Keri Walker explained.
“I spoke to Tavistock Men in Sheds to see if this was something they could do for us and they were happy to do it,” she said.
“A few weeks later they delivered an amazing brand new handmade guinea pig hutch. The guinea pigs are loving their new hutch which is twice the size of their old hutch.
“The guinea pigs are a important part of our school, they are good at calming children who are struggling during the school day and spending time with the guinea pigs is a good incentivising reward for all the children. “Everybody at the school including the guinea pigs would like to say a huge thank-you to Tavistock Men in Sheds.”