NEARLY £5,000 has been raised over the past year for Tavistock Memory Cafe by Mount Kelly.
The cafe which provides locally based support and information to those living with dementia, their family, carers, and friends, was chosen by Mount Kelly as its nominated charity this year and a cheque for £4,812.56 was recently presented.
Staff at the memory cafe said: ‘We are extremely grateful to the students and staff of Mount Kelly as this will hugely benefit the memory cafe which now has twice as many people attending as before the pandemic, and is funded only by grants and donations.
‘Thanks to an amazing team of volunteers we are able to offer twice monthly meetings providing activities for those living with dementia and a peer support session for carers, a library based monthly meeting, and a monthly mini respite session.
‘We also work alongside Home Instead Senior Care to provide courses of Cognitive Stimulation Therapy and monthly Singing for Fun sessions, plus Love to Move seated exercise classes which are hosted by Tavistock Area Support Services.’