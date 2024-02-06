“We were greeted by a whole case of empty cider bottles, dog ends and ash in the arbor, and the bird house had been burnt,” she said. “The garden has had a lot of time, effort and money put in to it to make it a safe space for bereaved families and it makes me really sad for the lack of respect it has received from a few individuals. If people could keep an eye out in the future if they are walking by and drop me a message if they see anything suspicious, it would be much appreciated.”