Okehampton police are encouraging locals to meet their local police community support officer at one of their drop-in events to share concerns or answer questions.
The team will be on hand at the Devon & Cornwall Police digital ‘Alert’ sign-up events to help people register for the free alert system that informs residents about local emergencies, road closures, severe weather etc.
The sessions are: Tuesday, January 28 in North Tawton council office for a DC alert sign up day.
Tuesday, February 4 in Chagford Library for a community drop-in.
Saturday, February 8 in Hatherleigh Co-op for a DC alert sign-up day.
Thursday, February 13 in Okehampton Library for a community drop-in.
Thursday, February 27 in Hatherleigh School for a community drop-in and parents’ chat.