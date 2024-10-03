THE Folklore Library and Archive is delighted to be able to host popular buildings archaeologist Dr James Wright at Crediton Library as part of his Historic Building Mythbusting tour.
He has appeared as an expert on numerous TV and radio programmes including the BBC's The Great British Dig.
Dr Wright is currently touring the UK and will speak in Crediton on Wednesday, October 23.
He will explain why all the stories you thought you knew about old buildings are probably wrong!
Go to any ancient building and there will be interesting, exciting, and romantic stories presented to the visitor.
They are commonly believed and widely repeated – but are they really true?
These stories include those of secret passages linking ancient buildings, spiral staircases in castles giving advantage to right-handed defenders, ship timbers used in the construction of buildings on land, blocked doors in churches which are thought to keep the Devil out and claims to be the oldest pub in the country.
Dr Wright will explain the development of such myths and investigate the underlying truths behind them. Sometimes the realities hiding behind the stories are even more interesting, romantic, and exciting than the myth itself
Find out more about booking at Crediton Library.
Dr Wright is also the author of the popular Mediaeval Mythbusting Blog and his book Historic Building Mythbusting was released via The History Press on June 6.