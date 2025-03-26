North Tawton Medical Practice has made a plea for residents to stop using the surgery car park as doctors and staff are unable to park.
In a Facebook post made on March 24, the medical centre said: ‘Please note that the surgery car park is a private space, not a public car park. The doctors and staff were unable to park this morning due to residents’ vehicles.
“We would prefer not to spend money that is intended for patient care on parking enforcement agencies, however, may need to do so should this continue. Please note we have the right to remove vehicles parked on private land.”
The social media post continued to explain that parking is prohibited to the front of the surgery and along the wall to the left as you drive in.