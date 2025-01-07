PARENTS of children enjoying swimming lessons at a West Devon swimming pool say their experience has been spoiled by the non-appearance of hard-earned achievement certificates.
Youngsters have not been presented with their Swim England certificates by Fusion Leisure which operates Meadowlands Leisure Centre pool.
One mother of two says this is an ongoing issue at the Tavistock swimming pool, operated by Fusion Lifestyle, which has left many parents ‘deeply frustrated’.
Charlotte Olive whose two children, aged six and four, have swimming lessons at Meadowlands, said: “For the past seven months, children enrolled in the swim school have been denied their well-earned swim certificates due to an apparent lack of stock.
After the Times raised the issue, a spokesman said: “Fusion have confirmed that they will have the supply of badges and Swim England certificates to send out to all swim school children this week.”
Charlotte thanked the Times, saying: “I’m pleased to see there is finally some progression regarding this matter, which I believe only happened following your involvement, as parents have been raising concerns for many months now.
“While it’s reassuring to hear of some progress, I understand that the good news has not yet been shared with the staff at Meadowlands.
“As of today, they still cannot confirm when the certificates will arrive. Nevertheless, I remain hopeful that the timeline will be honoured and that the children will receive their certificates soon. Thank you again for your support in helping to resolve this issue.
“My children, who have attended lessons since 2018, thoroughly enjoy their swimming lessons, and I cannot fault the dedication and professionalism of the teaching staff. However, the persistent failure to provide certificates is undermining the efforts and progress of the children.”
Charlotte’s daughter completed her Stage 2 Learn to Swim in July last year, but is still waiting for her certificate, despite numerous inquiries at the reception desk.
“Each time I ask, I am given vague assurances about when certificates will be available, with promised dates like mid-December and the New Year passing without resolution. Many other parents share this frustration, as their children have also been affected,” she said.
Certificates and badges were more than just pieces of paper, they were ‘critical motivators’ for children, she added.
“They represent their achievements and encourage them to continue working hard. To deny children this recognition is unacceptable, particularly when parents are paying £34 per month for swim school, which already faces challenges such as large lessons, and teacher changes.”
“I urge Fusion Lifestyle to address this issue immediately and provide clarity on when certificates will be made available. It is disappointing that this matter has been allowed to continue for so long,
The children get certificates for passing each swimming stage by learning and completing new skills.
Swim England Learn to Swim Awards keep learners of all ages and abilities motivated throughout their swimming journey. There are stage and complementary awards encouraging progress and ensuring swimmers learn skills to be competent and safe.